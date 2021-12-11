Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) PT Raised to $32.00 at SVB Leerink

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RXRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.67.

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.64.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 73.43% and a negative net margin of 1,425.23%. Equities research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $64,093.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,436 shares of company stock worth $713,624 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 29.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

