Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price objective raised by Truist Securities from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.67.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $73.27 on Friday. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,154 shares of company stock worth $6,880,063 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 82.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.