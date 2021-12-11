Relx Plc (LON:REL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Relx Plc (LON:REL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,359.27 ($31.29).

Several research analysts have issued reports on REL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,540 ($33.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 2,135 ($28.31) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,500 ($33.15) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,300 ($30.50) price target on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In related news, insider Paul Walker acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,202 ($29.20) per share, with a total value of £352,320 ($467,205.94).

Shares of Relx stock opened at GBX 2,402 ($31.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 1,484.90 ($19.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,634.82 ($34.94). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,280.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,123.37. The stock has a market cap of £46.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

