Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) versus Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Critical Comparison

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

This table compares Resonate Blends and Domo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -245.26% Domo -36.14% N/A -43.11%

66.1% of Domo shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Domo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and Domo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.07 million 13.84 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Domo $210.18 million 7.46 -$84.63 million ($2.81) -17.36

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Domo.

Volatility & Risk

Resonate Blends has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Domo has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Resonate Blends and Domo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Domo 0 1 5 0 2.83

Domo has a consensus target price of $93.67, suggesting a potential upside of 92.02%. Given Domo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Domo is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Summary

Domo beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Domo

Domo, Inc. designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.