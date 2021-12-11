Reviewing QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and QDM International (OTCMKTS:QDMI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 76.6% of QDM International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 QDM International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 9.27%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than QDM International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.15 $68.10 million N/A N/A QDM International $120,000.00 18.29 -$957,789.00 ($4.56) -2.29

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than QDM International.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and QDM International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% QDM International -403.41% N/A -423.59%

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats QDM International on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About QDM International

QDM International, Inc. provides an entertainment based oval driving schools and events, which are conducted at various racetracks throughout the U.S. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

