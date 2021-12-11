Reviewing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) and VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Daqo New Energy and VIA optronics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daqo New Energy 0 4 2 0 2.33 VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy currently has a consensus price target of $87.22, indicating a potential upside of 100.55%. VIA optronics has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.44%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than VIA optronics.

Volatility and Risk

Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VIA optronics has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of VIA optronics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Daqo New Energy and VIA optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daqo New Energy 44.45% 72.20% 46.45% VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Daqo New Energy and VIA optronics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daqo New Energy $675.60 million 4.73 $129.20 million $8.88 4.90 VIA optronics $174.30 million 1.04 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -14.51

Daqo New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Daqo New Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

