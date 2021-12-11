Richard N. Massey Buys 15,000 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Richard N. Massey purchased 15,000 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE ALIT opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.00. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $13.34.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

