RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $385.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RNG. Barclays initiated coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,364 shares of company stock worth $19,296,015. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 704.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,727,000 after buying an additional 78,573 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 14.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 18.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 9.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 121.2% in the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,411,000 after purchasing an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RNG traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.38. 1,818,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,826. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $180.09 and a twelve month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.96 and a 200 day moving average of $249.98.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.95. The business had revenue of $414.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.