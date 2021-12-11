Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,129 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $393,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 47.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 49.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.74. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $59.58 and a one year high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

