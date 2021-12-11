Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,137.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,778.9% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $309.09 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $325.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.60.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.83.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $1,056,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,305 shares of company stock worth $15,676,312 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.