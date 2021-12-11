Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 2,445 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,435 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVLT. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair lowered shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

CVLT opened at $67.62 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

