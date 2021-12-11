Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases Shares of 5,111 Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,111 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,421,000 after purchasing an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,517,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares during the last quarter. 74.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $1,568,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $190.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.44 and a 1 year high of $212.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.53 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

