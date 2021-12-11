Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 23,570 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,570 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.04.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

