Robert Nash Sells 400,000 Shares of Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd. (ASX:ASQ) Stock

Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd. (ASX:ASQ) insider Robert Nash sold 400,000 shares of Australian Silica Quartz Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.14), for a total value of A$77,600.00 ($54,647.89).

Robert Nash also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Australian Silica Quartz Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Nash 1,000,000 shares of Australian Silica Quartz Group stock.

Australian Silica Quartz Group Company Profile

Australian Silica Quartz Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of bauxite mineral deposits. The company holds various exploration tenements in the Darling Range in Western Australia. It also holds interests in the Gingin, Albany, and Esperance Silica Sand projects; and the Hardrock Silica Quartz project located in Western Australia and Queensland.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Silica Quartz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Silica Quartz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.