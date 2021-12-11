Robert W. Baird Lowers Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $85.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on JACK. Cowen dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $115.72.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $77.13 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.64.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 261,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 96,534 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

