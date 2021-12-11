Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,103 Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $4,586,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after buying an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. 27.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, CEO Rajneesh Vig purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Petro purchased 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.06 per share, for a total transaction of $32,338.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,200 shares of company stock worth $138,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $42.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

