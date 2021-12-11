Rockland Trust Co. Has $680,000 Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,895,215,000 after purchasing an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moody’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,002,280,000 after purchasing an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,948,057,000 after purchasing an additional 202,540 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,781,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,900,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,735,000 after purchasing an additional 302,285 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.50.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total value of $125,856.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MCO stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $383.80 and its 200-day moving average is $373.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

