Rockland Trust Co. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,689 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 39.8% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 43.9% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NKE opened at $169.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.67.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.36%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on NIKE from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $1,696,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,589 shares of company stock valued at $40,048,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.