Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 836 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,109,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after purchasing an additional 158,600 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 142,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 273,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.