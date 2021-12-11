Rockland Trust Co. Sells 398 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,187 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.53 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

