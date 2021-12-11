Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $508.29.

ROP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ROP traded up $5.60 on Friday, reaching $473.42. The company had a trading volume of 265,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,909. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $365.23 and a 1 year high of $505.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total transaction of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

