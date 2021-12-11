Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Rosenbaum Jay D. trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,201 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 3.5% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 137,194 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Intel by 4.1% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,895 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,826 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Intel by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 124,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in Intel by 1.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $50.59 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $205.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.