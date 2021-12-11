Rosenbaum Jay D. Has $974,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Rosenbaum Jay D. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 1.6% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

USB opened at $57.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $42.47 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.30.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

