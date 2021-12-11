Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 190 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Rosenbaum Jay D. cut its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 2.2% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 180.3% during the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Waste Management by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

