Rosenbaum Jay D. Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,169 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.91, for a total value of $5,770,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total transaction of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $531.85 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.05 and a 1-year high of $559.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

