Royal Bank of Canada Cuts AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target to $65.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut AeroVironment from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on AeroVironment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set an in-line rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV stock opened at $63.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.38. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $539,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 136.9% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,607,000 after buying an additional 551,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 133.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,190,000 after buying an additional 537,489 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 67.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,431,000 after buying an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 125.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after buying an additional 91,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 84.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 172,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.