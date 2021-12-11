Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,147 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Equity Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $8,910,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PAR Technology by 247.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 67,920 shares during the last quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PAR Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,377,000 after purchasing an additional 215,630 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in PAR Technology by 12.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 23.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,528,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAR opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. PAR Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.69 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PAR. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.40.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

