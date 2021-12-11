Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,589 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Suburban Propane Partners were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,064,362 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,668,000 after purchasing an additional 165,875 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 483,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,163 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,907,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 230,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 65,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane Swift sold 16,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $247,655.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $74,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

SPH stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $923.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.68. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.06 and a twelve month high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.49. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.33%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil and refined fuels. It operates through the following business segments: Propane; Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels; Natural Gas and Electricity; and All Other. The Propane segment engages in natural gas processing and petroleum refining.

