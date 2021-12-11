Royal Bank of Canada Has $306,000 Holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,038 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 53.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 13.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.92 and a beta of 0.92. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Absolute Software had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -199.98%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

