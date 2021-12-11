Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.91.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $105.02 and a 1-year high of $135.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total transaction of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $1,754,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.5% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,975 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,548 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $57,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 40,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in Medtronic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 228,077 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 7,444 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

