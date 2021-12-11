Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 235,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after buying an additional 112,692 shares during the period.

IGI opened at $21.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.88. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0665 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

