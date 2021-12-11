Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates C$115.00 Price Target for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$115.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CP. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a hold rating and set a C$79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$111.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$166.92.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP opened at C$92.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$91.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$82.12 and a 1 year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.58 billion and a PE ratio of 19.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.2299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.35%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 18,500 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.56, for a total value of C$1,767,893.30.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.