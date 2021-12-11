Royal Bank of Canada Sells 145,846 Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its stake in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 145,846 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pretium Resources were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,795,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,082,000 after buying an additional 127,468 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $8,130,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 195,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,381,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

PVG stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -83.31 and a beta of 0.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pretium Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

