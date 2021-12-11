Royal Bank of Canada Sells 67,981 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,981 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Well were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AtonRa Partners increased its stake in American Well by 3.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in American Well by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Well by 30.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American Well during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. 40.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 74.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 6,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $39,547.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Medeiros sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $314,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 468,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,614. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.53.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

