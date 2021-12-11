Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Stock Position Raised by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Royce Value Trust worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Royce Value Trust by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.75. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

