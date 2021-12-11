RPG Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,227,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,991,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 67.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,312,000 after buying an additional 74,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $144.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.03. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $116.08 and a 52-week high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.