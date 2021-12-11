Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Rush Enterprises.

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RUSHA shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of RUSHA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 169,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.23. Rush Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $57.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total value of $1,018,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last three months. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 4.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 882.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 94,173 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 17,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,943,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,027,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rush Enterprises (RUSHA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.