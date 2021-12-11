Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

RUTH stock opened at $19.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $662.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $104.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.46 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 24.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 161,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,354 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

