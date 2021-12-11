Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Position Decreased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,399,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 896,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 892,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 234,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safehold during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,345,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $71.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.86. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 38.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Safehold Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

In other Safehold news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 6,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $499,884.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 928,111 shares of company stock worth $69,912,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

