Sage Capital Advisors llc Acquires Shares of 4,546 Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.