Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $4.77 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,171 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 2.0% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,495,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,969,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,490,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,051,125,000 after buying an additional 1,927,510 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,535,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,550,418,000 after buying an additional 1,362,699 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,400,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,286,301,000 after buying an additional 9,809,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,149,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,759,535,000 after buying an additional 678,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.24. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $99.13.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The company held an “upbeat” investor day that highlighted its unique collection of assets, disclosed a further push into healthcare delivery, and increased its balance sheet optionality, the analyst tells investors in a research note. MacDonald adds that he has a positive view of CVS’s evolving healthcare strategy and he expects the advancement of primary care physician delivery capabilities and other services to be augmented through strategic M&A. Cowen upped their price target on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.19.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

