Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 495 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF (BATS:LEAD) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF in the second quarter worth $576,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 42.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS LEAD opened at $60.43 on Friday. Siren DIVCON Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.59.

