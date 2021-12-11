Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.67 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to post sales of $131.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.40 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp reported sales of $132.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $533.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $532.37 million to $534.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $498.74 million, with estimates ranging from $493.58 million to $503.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.96 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 767,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,605 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.56. 118,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,244. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

