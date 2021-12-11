Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.57 on January 31st

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.57 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Saul Centers stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. 42,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,833. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $54.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BFS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $44,112.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $404,322 over the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 187.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 29.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

