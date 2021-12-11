Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €154.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SU. Jefferies Financial Group set a €144.00 ($161.80) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($202.25) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($224.72) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($191.01) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €158.75 ($178.37).

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €166.92 ($187.55) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €144.78. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($72.90) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($85.78).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

