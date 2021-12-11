Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (SDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SDP stock opened at GBX 601 ($7.97) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 590.35 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 599.72. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 561 ($7.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 686.32 ($9.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £988.17 million and a PE ratio of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

In other news, insider Julia Goh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.85) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($78,504.18). Also, insider James Williams acquired 5,000 shares of Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.74) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($38,721.65).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

