ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ScION Tech Growth II (OTCMKTS:SCOBU) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ScION Tech Growth II were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCOBU. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II during the second quarter worth $1,048,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 17.5% during the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 335,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 75,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in ScION Tech Growth II by 24.5% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,079,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after purchasing an additional 212,238 shares during the last quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. ScION Tech Growth II has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.96.

ScION Tech Growth II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

