Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.25.

Scor stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.66 and a 52-week high of $3.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

