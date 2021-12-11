Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.25 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SCRYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.25.

SCRYY opened at $2.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.50. Scor has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. Scor had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Scor will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

