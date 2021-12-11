Scott G. Stephenson Sells 57,920 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 57,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $13,101,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $226.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.67.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 43,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 134.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,080,000 after buying an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 11.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,246,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,781,000 after buying an additional 124,517 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.